Man United and Chelsea open Deadline Day talks for Bayern Munich midfielder

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Bayern Munich to sign midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

That’s according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who claims both Premier League clubs have launched a late and audacious approach to sign the Austrian midfielder.

Suggestions that Chelsea are in the running will come as a surprise due to their relentless pursuit of Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez for a fee that has the potential to smash the British transfer record.

United, on the other hand, will be desperate to recruit a new midfielder after Christian Eriksen was recently ruled out for several months following an ankle injury picked up during the Red Devils’ FA Cup tie against Reading last weekend.

With Eriksen out until at least the end of April, Erik Ten Hag will understandably be pushing to bring in a suitable replacement for the experienced Dane.

After starting just seven Bundesliga matches so far this season, Sabitzer, 28, seems an attainable target, but a potential deal will likely hinge on whether or not Bayern Munich are willing to allow the midfielder to depart permanently or on loan.

Since joining the Bavarians from RB Leipzig nearly two years ago, Sabitzer, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 54 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to four goals along the way.