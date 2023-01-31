Man United midfielder ruled out for up to three months with injury

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

The Danish playmaker picked up an ankle injury during the Red Devils’ 3-1 FA Cup third-round tie against Reading earlier in the week.

Forced off the pitch and then spotted leaving Old Trafford on crutches (MEN), Erik Ten Hag’s worst fears have now been confirmed.

According to The Sun’s Neil Curtis, the 30-year-old midfielder is set to be out until at least the end of April.

Set to miss several key games for the 20-time league winners, including an important Europa League knockout tie against La Liga giants Barcelona next month, Eriksen’s injury will cause Ten Hag a major selection headache.

Although the Dutchman has the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay available, neither have been nailed on starters this season, so all focus will be on how best to replace Eriksen, who, up until now, has featured in 31 matches, in all competitions.

United’s next match is an EFL Cup semi-final second-leg tie against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, but after cruising the first tie and running out 3-0 winners, Ten Hag now has the perfect opportunity to tinker with his midfield and decide who the best player is to replace Eriksen.