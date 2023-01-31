Barcelona are reportedly exploring the loan market on Deadline Day, and one possible option for them is Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga.

The 20-year-old has struggled to establish himself as an automatic starter at Man Utd, despite showing some promise, and he’d surely benefit from a loan move in order to gain more playing time.

Barcelona are therefore quite surprising suitors for Elanga as it’s not clear he’d get that many opportunities at the Nou Camp – perhaps even less than he’s currently getting at United.

Still, Barca are eyeing up Elanga, according to ESPN, while Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is another target for the Catalan giants as we approach tonight’s deadline.

Fabrizio Romano previously revealed that as many as ten clubs have been in for Elanga this January, but with no decision made on his future just yet.

It will be interesting to see how this one develops in the coming hours, but it’s certainly a strange one that doesn’t necessarily seem like it would benefit United much, and ultimately that surely means they’ll look for other destinations for the youngster.