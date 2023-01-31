Man United make late Deadline Day enquiry for Ligue 1 midfielder

Despite being on the verge of signing Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich, Manchester United, according to recent reports, have also made a Deadline Day enquiry for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

That’s according to French outlet Foot Mercato, who claim the Red Devils, in an effort to reinforce their midfield options following Christian Eriksen’s untimely injury, have sounded out the services of Lyon’s talented number eight.

Although Sabitzer is now on his way to Manchester to complete a medical ahead of a proposed loan move, Aouar, according to the French press, remains an option – albeit an unlikely one.

A snippet from their report says: “The Mancunian club is ready to take the full salary of the OL player and pay a paying loan from an English source. According to the latest news, it is finally Marcel Sabitzer who is on track to replace the Danish international at MU. But by midnight tonight, anything is possible…”

Set to be without Eriksen for several months after the Danish midfielder picked up an ankle injury during the Red Devils’ FA Cup win against Reading last weekend, Erik Ten Hag has been pushing to bring in at least a suitable replacement.

Sabitzer is undoubtedly the favourite to join, but still with some hours left before Tuesday night’s 11 p.m. deadline, there may be time for the 20-time league winners to bring in another.

Aston Villa are also understood to be interested in Aouar, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season. (Football Insider).