Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals when Manchester United star’s future will be decided

Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the transfer gossip surrounding Manchester United defender Harry Maguire as we approach the end of the January window.

Maguire has not been a regular for Man Utd this season, and that could mean he’s likely to be at least considering a move away in order to ensure he can get back to playing more first-team football week in, week out.

Still, writing in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano insists there’s no truth to the links with Inter Milan, saying that Maguire’s future will be decided in the summer, and not in January.

Romano also adds, though, that things could perhaps change if we see a crazy end to today, but it doesn’t seem like he’s necessarily expecting any late surprises on Maguire.

Lindelof had also been linked with Inter, but Romano insists the Sweden international is also not leaving Old Trafford.

“No way for Victor Lindelof to leave in January. Manchester United consider him 100% part of the squad for the rest of the season, as mentioned yesterday. No Inter, no Atleti. Lindelof stays,” Romano said.

“My understanding is that there have also not been any negotiations Harry Maguire, despite links with Inter. Maguire’s future will be decided in the summer and not now unless crazy things happen in final 24 hours.”