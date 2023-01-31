Marcel Sabitzer’s representatives are in Manchester to conclude talks for the midfielder to join Manchester United.

Roger Wittmann, CEO of German agency Rogon, flew into Manchester late on Monday night after the Red Devils made a strong enquiring following Christian Eriksen’s long-term injury.

Eriksen, 30, has been ruled out for at least three months and with the 20-time league winners desperately short of midfield options, the club have been left with no option but to sound out a late replacement.

Sabitzer, 28, fits the right profile and with his future under Julian Naglessman uncertain after starting just seven Bundesliga matches all season, United’s proposal, which, according to our sources, is a loan until the end of the season plus an option to buy, is ideal for all parties.

Although a total agreement has yet to be reached, we understand that talks have accelerated on Tuesday with the deal close to being confirmed.

Since joining the Bavarians from RB Leipzig nearly two years ago, Sabitzer, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 54 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to four goals along the way.