Manchester United offered La Liga star on loan to replace injured Christian Eriksen

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to seal the loan transfer of Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco as a replacement for the injured Christian Eriksen.

The Belgium international has been a key player for Atletico down the years, but it seems he could now be available for Man Utd on a short-term deal, according to the Telegraph.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils really have enough time to get this signing done before this evening’s deadline, but they have just been dealt the blow of losing Eriksen until later in the season.

Carrasco might not be the kind of signing most United fans have been dreaming of this January, but he could probably do a decent job for the club for the final months of the season.

Wout Weghorst joined MUFC on loan earlier in the window, and Carrasco would be a similar kind of deal to just plug a gap for the short term.

United fans will hope that more exciting long-term additions can come in during the summer, with the club perhaps set to be under different ownership by then.