Manchester United also considered two other options before pursuing Marcel Sabitzer transfer

Manchester United reportedly considered other transfer options today before deciding to move for Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

The Austria international is also wanted by Chelsea, but it seems Man Utd are in the race and have prioritised him over other options for the time being.

According to the Independent’s Miguel Delaney in the tweet below, the Red Devils were keen on Sabitzer after also looking into signing his Bayern teammate Ryan Gravenberch, only for the Bundesliga giants to say no.

Tielemans, meanwhile, is seemingly not available unless Leicester City receive big money for the Belgian midfielder, despite him being just months away from being a free agent…

United fans will surely be happy with Sabitzer as an alternative, with the 28-year-old looking a quality player during his RB Leipzig days, even if it hasn’t quite happened for him at the Allianz Arena.

It may well be that Erik ten Hag could revive Sabitzer’s career at Old Trafford, while he could be the perfect fit to replace the injured Christian Eriksen.

