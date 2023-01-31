Manchester United enquire about Eintracht Frankfurt star as the deadline approaches

Manchester United have enquired about Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada ahead of the deadline.

With Christian Eriksen facing a spell on the sidelines with injury, Manchester United could be looking to explore the transfer market in the final hours of the window for a new midfielder.

An article from the Daily Mail has confirmed that Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is flying to England to complete his move to Manchester United, but he’s not the only midfielder from the Bundesliga that the club are looking at.

The report claims that Manchester United have enquired about Frankfurt midfielder Kamada.

Kamada is out of contract at the end of the season so the last few hours of the window are Frankfurt’s last chance to receive a transfer fee for the Japanese international before he leaves on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Frankfurt may still agree a new contract for Kamada, but as it stands he will be leaving the club, so it will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow through on their enquiry in the final hours.