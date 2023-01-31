Arsenal & Chelsea transfer target in London on Deadline Day as deal may still be alive

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is reportedly in London today following recent transfer interest from both Chelsea and Arsenal.

It remains to be seen if the Ecuador international will be on the move before this evening’s deadline, but it seems he hasn’t completely given up hope of something dramatic happening late on.

As of this morning’s Daily Briefing from Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal were turning their attention towards Jorginho as an alternative to Caicedo, while Chelsea’s talks over Enzo Fernandez continue.

Still, perhaps if Fernandez doesn’t get over the line, Chelsea could try again for Caicedo, with Jacque Talbot telling Give Me Sport that he’s had slightly different information from what others are reporting.

While it seems from most outlets that the 21-year-old won’t be moving today, Talbot says that’s not quite the information he’s had, with the player in London and things perhaps not quite dead yet.

“I’ve heard that he’s travelled to London on deadline day – he’s in London,” Talbot said.

“Obviously it’s been briefed elsewhere, and especially to Brighton reporters, that there’s no deal in place. That’s not our information. We’re aware of that but it’s not what I’ve heard.”

Arsenal’s move for Jorginho surely means they won’t now try to sign Caicedo as well, but Chelsea could make more sense if they need a replacement for the departing Italian and can’t land Fernandez.