‘Move these players on’: Hamann tells Klopp to get rid of two Liverpool midfielders

Liverpool FC
Dietmar Hamann has urged Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to oversee the departures of two midfielders at the end of the season.

Both players, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, are out of contract at the end of the season and face uncertainty regarding their future at the club.

The two Reds have struggled with ongoing fitness and injury concerns throughout their time in Merseyside and have missed countless key games for the team.

Klopp will now be in two minds about whether to take the risk and keep Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita and hope they can stay fit next season, or move them on as free agents. If he does allow them to leave, the board may be forced into signing adequate replacements, and it’s common knowledge that Liverpool are not overly keen on splashing the cash often.

Hamann on Liverpool’s transfer dilemma

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Liverpool midfielder Hamann weighed in on the matter, saying: “I was very surprised that there is even talk about extending the contracts of Oxlade-Chamberlain or Keita.

They haven’t done nearly enough to even get a new contract or offered a new contract by Liverpool. I think you have to move these players on.”

