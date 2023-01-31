Nottingham Forest have bolstered their squad with three further additions in the January transfer window.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is not shy when it comes to splashing the cash on the club to strengthen their bid to stay in the Premier League.

This evening, the Midlands side oversaw the arrivals of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle United, Felipe from Atletico Madrid and Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain.

Forest’s season as it stands

All three provide experience from across Europe and will enhance Steve Cooper’s options for the second half of the season. Forest currently sit 13th in the table and are four points away from the bottom three.

Before their return to league action, they have a mountain to climb at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening in the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg. The Red Devils head into the game with a 3-0 lead and have won 11 consecutive matches on their home turf. Kick-off is at 8 pm.