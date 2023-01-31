Newcastle United are set to seal a number of transfers before the January window closes.

According to reports, the Magpies have already signed Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners and Anthony Gordon from Everton.

Kuol has now joined Hearts on loan for the remainder of the season while Gordon will be expected to make his debut for Newcastle soon.

Meanwhile, West Ham United’s Harrison Ashby has completed his move to the club.

Having sealed three transfers already, the Magpies are now in the process of finalizing a move for Jonjo Shelvey, who is heading to Nottingham Forest.

The 30-year-old midfielder will sign a two-and-a-half-year contract with Nottingham Forest after the Premier League side made a late move for him.

He was expected to continue at Newcastle this season but Nottingham’s offer has proven too good to turn down for the midfielder.

The Newcastle midfielder would have been out of contract at the end of the season and Nottingham’s offer has secured his long-term future.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies decide to dip into the transfer market and bring in a replacement for Shelvey now.

As per reports, Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are on the club’s radar along with Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

Newcastle are fighting for a place in the Champions League next season and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in a midfielder who will enhance their chances of finishing in the top four.