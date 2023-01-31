Newcastle United are interested in signing the Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge before the January transfer window closes.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, Newcastle United want to add more depth to their midfield following the departure of Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest.

The Magpies have Identified a move for the 24-year-old Norwegian international and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line before the transfer window closes.

Apparently, Newcastle hope to sign the midfielder on loan until the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether the Championship outfit are prepared to let him leave.

Sheffield United are fighting for promotion to the Premier League and loaning a key player out midway through the campaign might not make sense for them.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Sheffield United will only sell the player on a permanent deal and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to shell out a reasonable amount of money for him.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “They’re linked with Sander Berge and there is genuine interest there.

“But they want that to be a loan with money to come later on. The problem is if Sheffield United are going to let Sander Berge go right now, they want cash.”

The 24-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League in the past and he could prove to be a useful addition to Eddie Howe’s side.