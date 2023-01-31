Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is set to seal a permanent transfer away from the club with Nottingham Forest signing him on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 30-year-old midfielder would have been out of contract with Newcastle at the end of this season and he has chosen to join Nottingham Forest who are offering him a long-term deal.

According to reports, Newcastle have been caught out by the midfielder’s imminent move away from the club and they are now scrambling to find a quality replacement.

Shelvey has been an important squad player for Eddie Howe and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can bring in the necessary reinforcements before the January window closes.

Newcastle are fighting for a place in the Champions League next season and they cannot afford to weaken their squad at this stage of the campaign.

The Magpies have been linked with players like Conor Gallagher from Chelsea and it will be interesting to see if they can secure the 22-year-old’s services in the next few hours.

Gallagher has not been a regular starter for Chelsea and a move to Newcastle could be beneficial for him.