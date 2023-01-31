Newcastle United cruised to a 3-1 victory against Southampton to book a place in their first cup final since 1999.

St James’ Park was in hysterics this evening as Eddie Howe’s high-flyers continued their outstanding form and the prospect of silverware has moved even closer on the horizon.

A brace from Sean Longstaff tonight was enough to see off the Saints, along with the help of Joelinton’s goal in the reverse fixture last week. Che Adams’s wonder-strike gave his side a lifeline before halftime, but they were unable to capitalise on it against the rampant Magpies.

Newcastle will face either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest in the final at Wembley. The Red Devils hold a three-goal advantage heading into the clash at Old Trafford tomorrow.

Bruno Guimaraes faces three-game ban

Despite the sensational win, Howe and the team were dealt a huge blow when Bruno Guimaraes’ reckless foul led to a red card. Straight reds carry over from cups into domestic matches, meaning the Brazilian will not feature against West Ham, Bournemouth or Liverpool.

He will, however, be able to play in the final.