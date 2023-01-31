Leeds could be ready to bid for “incredible” 23-year-old today; talks expected with Euro giants

Leeds United are reportedly looking set to hold talks over a late transfer move for Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo today.

The young Italian wide-man has long been highly regarded in the game, with pundits even talking him up as an “incredible” talent with a big future at the highest level.

Still, it seems Zaniolo’s Roma future is in some doubt right now after some struggles at the Stadio Olimpico, and Leeds look to be emerging as a serious option for him.

Tottenham and AC Milan have also been linked with the 23-year-old this January, but it now seems Leeds could be ready to make their move today.

LUFC have had a decent January, with Weston McKennie a particularly exciting signing on loan from Juventus.

If they manage to bring in Zaniolo as well that would have to go down as a very strong window by the Yorkshire outfit.

