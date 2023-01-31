Nottingham Forest closing in on loan deal for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper

Nottingham Forest have reached a full verbal agreement for the signing of Keylor Navas of Paris Saint-Germain.

The news was reported tonight by Fabrizio Romano, who also confirmed that the clubs are still in the process of finalising documents and paperwork for the proposed loan move.

Nottingham Forest and PSG have full verbal agreement on Keylor Navas deal but still waiting on documents and all paperwork — it’s crucial step ???? #DeadlineDay #NFFC Navas has already accepted days ago, player side is not an issue. pic.twitter.com/CqxD1T2ySt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Time is running out for Forest to complete the deal and have Navas in the squad for their forthcoming games. The 37-year-old has been chosen to replace injured ‘keeper Dean Henderson and would bring a plethora of experience to the Midlands side as they continue their fight to stay in the top flight.

Navas’ history

Navas spent five years at Real Madrid and established his status as one of the best shot-stoppers across football. Throughout his time in Spain, he won three Champions Leagues, three Super Cups, four Club World Cups, a Supercopa de Espana and a La Liga title.