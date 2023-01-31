(Photo) Joao Cancelo joins Bayern Munich on loan, shirt number confirmed

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has left the Citizens and will spend the rest of the season on loan at Bayern Munich.

The Portuguese defender is rumoured to have fallen out with City boss Pep Guardiola after being dropped from his side’s FA Cup match against Chelsea at the start of the month (The Athletic).

Ruling with an iron fist, Guardiola has not hesitated to offload the former Juventus star, despite the 28-year-old being arguably one of Europe’s best full-backs.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Chelsea still waiting for breakthrough on “crucial” signing

More Stories / Latest News
David Ornstein says Arsenal-linked midfielder on way to Gunners’ training ground
Leeds staff pushing to sell 26-yr-old star on deadline day
Done deal: Tottenham officially announce Deadline Day signing from Premier League rivals

Shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich, Cancelo will spend the rest of the season with Julian Nagelsmann’s side, who are looking to lift their 33rd Bundesliga title.

The experienced defender will wear the number 22 shirt, as confirmed by the Bavarians’ official post on social media.

More Stories Joao Cancelo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.