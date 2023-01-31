Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has left the Citizens and will spend the rest of the season on loan at Bayern Munich.

The Portuguese defender is rumoured to have fallen out with City boss Pep Guardiola after being dropped from his side’s FA Cup match against Chelsea at the start of the month (The Athletic).

Ruling with an iron fist, Guardiola has not hesitated to offload the former Juventus star, despite the 28-year-old being arguably one of Europe’s best full-backs.

Shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich, Cancelo will spend the rest of the season with Julian Nagelsmann’s side, who are looking to lift their 33rd Bundesliga title.

The experienced defender will wear the number 22 shirt, as confirmed by the Bavarians’ official post on social media.