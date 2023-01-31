Premier League club complete the signing of Arsenal defender

Fulham have completed the signing of Arsenal defender Cedric Soares, according to David Ornstein.

Cedric has struggled to find regular game time in the last few years at Arsenal. The emergence of Ben White as a right-back this season with Takehiro Tomiyasu as a backup has meant that Cedric has fallen even further down the pecking order at Arsenal.

It’s now looking like Cedric will be heading out the door this window, with David Orstein confirming that a deal taking the Arsenal defender to Fulham on loan for the rest of the season has been completed.

Hopefully, the move to Fulham will allow Cedric to reignite his career after stagnating slightly in the last few years at Arsenal.

Ornstein reported that Fulham had to secure a permanent signing of one of their current loan players in order to get a deal over the line for Cedric, which would surely give the Portuguese defender a confidence boost knowing Fulham were desperate to get this one over the line.

The move makes sense for all parties considering Cedric wasn’t going to get a game for Arsenal.