Arsenal and Liverpool have reportedly both recently registered an interest in the potential transfer of Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

The 24-year-old has shone in the Championship and also has experience playing in the Premier League and the Champions League, so it’s not too surprising that top flight clubs remain keen on him.

According to the Chronicle, Newcastle United are now exploring a late move for Berge, who has also been the subject of recent interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Still, with the Gunners now signing Jorginho from Chelsea, their interest in Berge will surely be over, while Liverpool perhaps need a different style of player from the Norway international.

Berge is surely good enough to at least be a squad player for a top six side, but he might have more of a chance of playing regularly for someone like Newcastle, who are still building towards being genuine top four contenders.

The Magpies have spent wisely since their Saudi takeover, and Berge could be another decent addition for the short and long term.