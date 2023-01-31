Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge before the January transfer window closes.

According to a report from journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Italian international midfielder is close to joining Arsenal this month.

??X News #Jorginho: Been told that he is close to join @Arsenal because #Gallagher won’t join Everton. The deal with Gallagher is close to be off. Chelsea wants to sell Jorginho instead of Gallagher. #AFC #CFC @SkySportDE ????????? pic.twitter.com/VXuxw9b3T9 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 30, 2023

The 31-year-old midfielder will be a free agent at the end of the season and therefore it makes sense for the Blues to cash in on the player this month. They will not want to lose a key player on a free transfer at the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see if Jorginho can make an immediate impact at the north London club during the second half of the season.

Arsenal are in need of meat fill reinforcements and the Italian will certainly add some much-needed quality and depth to the side. He is well-settled in England and has helped Chelsea win major trophies like the Champions League.

Jorginho is an accomplished passer and he will help the Gunners control the tempo of the game. He could be the ideal partner for Thomas Partey at the base of Arsenal’s midfield. Given his contract situation, the Italian international is likely to be available for a reasonable price as well.

Arsenal are currently pushing for the Premier League title and they will hope that an experienced player like Jorginho can help them sustain the push until the end of the season and win the coveted trophy eventually.

The Chelsea midfielder has been linked with a number of clubs in recent months and it remains to be seen whether he is prepared to continue in the Premier League with a move to Chelsea’s rivals now.