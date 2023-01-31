Ten Hag confirms Man United’s stance on Deadline Day signing following Eriksen injury blow

Man United have been dealt a huge blow after it was confirmed that midfielder Christian Eriksen will miss several months through injury.

The Danish playmaker, who picked up an ankle injury against Reading in the FA Cup last weekend, is set to be on the sidelines until at least the end of April.

Prompting suggestions that the Red Devils could launch a late attack on the January transfer window and bring in a new midfielder before the window’s deadline at 11 p.m. (UK time), manager Erik Ten Hag has provided an update on the club’s intentions.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, as quoted by the BBC’s Simon Peach, Ten Hag said: “On deadline day it’s difficult.

“You can’t make policy on such bad injuries, but we have players in the midfield department and good players. We have players who can fill that gap.”

Ten Hag’s comments, although understandable, especially as the 20-time league winners are still in the process of changing owners, will frustrate large sections of fans.

With Eriksen out, Ten Hag’s only realistic options are Fred and Scott McTominay, but both are widely regarded as huge downgrades.

Nevertheless, if a late signing does not happen, United have an EFL Cup second-leg tie against Nottingham Forest coming up on Wednesday, and after thumping the Reds 3-0 in the first leg, Ten Hag will have a rare chance to tinker with his midfield.