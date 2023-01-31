Tottenham Hotspur defender Matt Doherty reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract ahead of his move to Atletico Madrid.

He has now completed a free transfer to the Serie A side, as confirmed by Atleti’s Twitter account.

Doherty had been linked with a loan move to the Spanish giants but held talks with Spurs, who allowed him to end his contract early and join the club permanently.

The 31-year-old would have fallen down the pecking order with new Tottenham signing Pedro Porro likely to become Antonio Conte’s first-choice at right-back.

Doherty’s time in England

Ireland international Doherty spent 10 years at Wolverhampton Wanderers before switching to Spurs, where he has since spent three years. He made 71 appearances in white, scoring three goals.

He joins Diego Simeone’s team in their quest to catch up to La Liga leaders Barcelona, as well as secure Champions League football for next season.