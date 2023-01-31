Tottenham have officially confirmed that they’ve signed young forward Jude Soonsup-Bell from Premier League and London rivals Chelsea.

The 19-year-old striker has been announced by Spurs on Deadline Day, with the teenager set to link up with their Development Squad, as per the official tweet below…

We are pleased to confirm the addition of Jude Soonsup-Bell to our Development Squad. Welcome to Spurs, Jude ? — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2023

Soonsup-Bell looks a promising talent who could prove to be a smart signing for Tottenham in the long term, even though it might be some time before he’s realistically challenging for a first-team place.

It’s a bit of a blow for Chelsea, though, as their fans won’t want to see homegrown talents leaving for rival clubs, as has happened in the past.

Declan Rice was in Chelsea’s academy but is now a star player for West Ham, while others like Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori also look like they were let go too soon by the Blues.

It remains to be seen if Soonsup-Bell will end up being in that bracket, but Spurs will certainly feel they’ve landed a real prospect here.