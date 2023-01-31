(Video) Bayern Munich midfielder arrives at Carrington ahead of Manchester United medical

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has arrived at Manchester United’s training complex, Carrington, ahead of a proposed loan move.

It was confirmed earlier this evening by Fabrizio Romano that a full agreement had been reached between the clubs for the Austrian to join the Red Devils on loan for the remainder of the season.

There is no buy option included in the deal, so Sabitzer will return to his parent club in the summer.

The 28-year-old has been signed to replace Christian Eriksen, who is sidelined until late March/early April with an ankle injury.

