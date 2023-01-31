Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has arrived at Manchester United’s training complex, Carrington, ahead of a proposed loan move.

It was confirmed earlier this evening by Fabrizio Romano that a full agreement had been reached between the clubs for the Austrian to join the Red Devils on loan for the remainder of the season.

There is no buy option included in the deal, so Sabitzer will return to his parent club in the summer.

? ? Marcel Sabitzer has arrived at Carrington to complete his loan move to #MUFC #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/P5PKr2n4fa — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 31, 2023

The 28-year-old has been signed to replace Christian Eriksen, who is sidelined until late March/early April with an ankle injury.

Footage courtesy of Football Daily.