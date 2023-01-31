(Video) Che Adams wonderstrike gives Southampton lifeline in Carabao Cup semi-final

Newcastle United FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Southampton have pulled one goal back against a rampant Newcastle United through Che Adams.

The 26-year-old has given his side a lifeline in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash at St James’ Park, though Sean Longstaff’s early brace has given Eddie Howe’s men breathing space.

The Magpies lead 3-1 on aggregate and at halftime in the tie, so the Saints have a substantial mountain to climb in the next 45 minutes.

Take a look at the goal below:

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Journalist confirms Chelsea had a bid rejected for Fiorentina star
(Video) Sean Longstaff brace puts Magpies in pole position to reach Carabao Cup final
Nottingham Forest closing in on loan deal for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper

The winner of the match will face either Manchester United (3) or Nottingham Forest (0).

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.

More Stories Newcastle United Southampton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.