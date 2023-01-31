(Video) Che Adams wonderstrike gives Southampton lifeline in Carabao Cup semi-final

Southampton have pulled one goal back against a rampant Newcastle United through Che Adams.
The 26-year-old has given his side a lifeline in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash at St James’ Park, though Sean Longstaff’s early brace has given Eddie Howe’s men breathing space.
The Magpies lead 3-1 on aggregate and at halftime in the tie, so the Saints have a substantial mountain to climb in the next 45 minutes.
Take a look at the goal below:
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 31, 2023
The winner of the match will face either Manchester United (3) or Nottingham Forest (0).
Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.