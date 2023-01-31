(Video) Che Adams wonderstrike gives Southampton lifeline in Carabao Cup semi-final

Southampton have pulled one goal back against a rampant Newcastle United through Che Adams.

The 26-year-old has given his side a lifeline in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash at St James’ Park, though Sean Longstaff’s early brace has given Eddie Howe’s men breathing space.

The Magpies lead 3-1 on aggregate and at halftime in the tie, so the Saints have a substantial mountain to climb in the next 45 minutes.

Take a look at the goal below:

GAME ON! ? What a hit this is from Che Adams! ?? pic.twitter.com/400D71KSSm — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 31, 2023

The winner of the match will face either Manchester United (3) or Nottingham Forest (0).

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.