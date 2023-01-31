(Video) Horror for Howe: Red card for midfield maestro Guimaraes will rule him out of three games

Newcastle United fan-favourite Bruno Guimaraes has received a red card for serious foul play.

The Brazilian lunged into a reckless challenge during the Magpies’ Carabao Cup second-leg semi-final tie against Southampton and, after a lengthy VAR check, was brandished a red – the first one of his career.

Straight reds in the cup carry over into domestic competitions, meaning Guimaraes will miss Premier League fixtures against West Ham United, Bournemouth and Liverpool.

Take a look at the incident below:

