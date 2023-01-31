(Video) Journalist confirms Chelsea had a bid rejected for Fiorentina star

Chelsea have had a bid rejected for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat during the January transfer window.

Amrabat was one of the most impressive players during the recent World Cup, helping Morocco reach the semi-final.

Naturally, interest grew for the Fiorentina midfielder with the January transfer window opening just a week or two after the tournament, and journalist Edu Aguirre has now confirmed that Chelsea saw a bid rejected for Amrabat.

? INFORMACIÓN de @EduAguirre7 ?? "AMRABAT NO se MOVERÁ de la FIORENTINA en este mercado de invierno". ? "El club italiano ha rechazado todas las ofertas que han llegado, principalmente del Chelsea". pic.twitter.com/y9ATkUfFG3 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 31, 2023

The reporter confirmed that Amrabat will not be leaving Fiorentina this month.