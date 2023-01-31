(Video) Journalist confirms Chelsea had a bid rejected for Fiorentina star

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have had a bid rejected for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat during the January transfer window.

Amrabat was one of the most impressive players during the recent World Cup, helping Morocco reach the semi-final.

Naturally, interest grew for the Fiorentina midfielder with the January transfer window opening just a week or two after the tournament, and journalist Edu Aguirre has now confirmed that Chelsea saw a bid rejected for Amrabat.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Sean Longstaff brace puts Magpies in pole position to reach Carabao Cup final
Nottingham Forest closing in on loan deal for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper
Done deal: Arsenal have completed the signing of midfielder from Premier League rivals

The reporter confirmed that Amrabat will not be leaving Fiorentina this month.

More Stories Sofyan Amrabat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.