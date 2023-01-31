Manchester United target Marcel Sabitzer has left Munich ahead of his move to Manchester.

David Ornstein recently reported that a deal taking Sabitzer to Manchester United was close.

Sabitzer has now been filmed arriving at an airport ready to leave Munich and head to Manchester to finalise the details of the deal.

Marcel Sabitzer departs Munich for Manchester ahead of his loan move to #mufc with an option to buy [@Sky_Torben] pic.twitter.com/SQcCETZmLL — utdreport (@utdreport) January 31, 2023

With Christian Eriksen ruled out through injury, Manchester United acted to fast to bring in a replacement with Sabitzer expected to complete his move before the deadline.