Manchester United target Marcel Sabitzer has left Munich ahead of his move to Manchester.

David Ornstein recently reported that a deal taking Sabitzer to Manchester United was close.

Sabitzer has now been filmed arriving at an airport ready to leave Munich and head to Manchester to finalise the details of the deal.

With Christian Eriksen ruled out through injury, Manchester United acted to fast to bring in a replacement with Sabitzer expected to complete his move before the deadline.

