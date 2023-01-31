(Video) Marc Cucurella bursts out laughing when he finds out Chelsea star is leaving

Marc Cucurella burst out laughing when he found out Chelsea midfielder Jorginho was leaving for Arsenal.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is close to joining Arsenal.

Current Chelsea player Cucurella was doing some media duties with GOAL on Tuesday and decided to pick Jorginho as the smartest player at Chelsea, before the crew behind the camera notified him that he was joining Arsenal.

Marc Cucurella's reaction when we told him Jorginho was joining Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/9j4zIte2Wx — GOAL (@goal) January 31, 2023

Cucurella burst into laughter after finding out Jorginho had been spotted in an Arsenal shirt but it’s interesting to know how little he knew about the deal being close to completion.