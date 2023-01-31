Newcastle United lead Southampton 3-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Longstaff has sent St James’ Park into hysterics with the prospect of silverware now edging closer after his early brace against Southampton.

Eddie Howe has deployed a strong side to finish the job on their home turf after taking a 1-0 lead in the first leg last week at St Mary’s.

Take a look at both goals below:

WHAT A START FOR NEWCASTLE! ? Calm as you like from Sean Longstaff ? pic.twitter.com/G3a262wxW0 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 31, 2023

LONGSTAFF AGAIN! ? This football from Newcastle is ? pic.twitter.com/M1bszsfjZU — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 31, 2023

The winner of the tie will face either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest. The Red Devils are heading into the game with a three-goal advantage.

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.