Newcastle United lead Southampton 3-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

Longstaff has sent St James’ Park into hysterics with the prospect of silverware now edging closer after his early brace against Southampton.

Eddie Howe has deployed a strong side to finish the job on their home turf after taking a 1-0 lead in the first leg last week at St Mary’s.

Take a look at both goals below:

The winner of the tie will face either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest. The Red Devils are heading into the game with a three-goal advantage.

