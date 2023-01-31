(Video) Tottenham confirm new signing with interesting AI announcement video

Tottenham confirmed the signing of Sporting Lisbon right-back with an interesting AI announcement video.

With Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal underperforming this season, Tottenham needed to bring in a right-back if they wanted to keep up their pursuit of Champions League football.

Doherty completed a move to Atletico Madrid before the deadline closed, and Tottenham confirmed his replacement shortly after.

Porro has officially signed for Tottenham from Sporting Lisbon, and the North London club announced the signing in an interesting way.

Tottenham delved into the modern world by using an AI themed announcement video.

