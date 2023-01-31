West Ham consider last minute bid for youngster Sean Moore

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are considering making a last minute bid to sign Northern Ireland teenager Sean Moore.

According to Football London Hammers are considering to submit a late offer to sign the versatile 17-year-old.

Moor can play both as a winger and as a full-back. The report says that a bid of £250,000 is under consideration, which will see Moore go into the West Ham academy.

If a deal fails to be completed on time today, West Ham will chase the highly-rated youngster in summer.

Moore, who turns 18 in August, has made 26 appearances for Cliftonville’s first-team.

More Stories West Ham FC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.