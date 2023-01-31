West Ham United are considering making a last minute bid to sign Northern Ireland teenager Sean Moore.

According to Football London Hammers are considering to submit a late offer to sign the versatile 17-year-old.

Moor can play both as a winger and as a full-back. The report says that a bid of £250,000 is under consideration, which will see Moore go into the West Ham academy.

?? BREAKING: West Ham United make a late push with £2??5??0??K bid for Sean Moore?? Moore admired highly at London club who wish for winger to enter their full time academy. Moore expected to stay at Solitude till end of season?#NIFL | #IrishPrem pic.twitter.com/41NFIlHcnD — NorthernIrishFootball (@IrishPremLive) January 31, 2023

If a deal fails to be completed on time today, West Ham will chase the highly-rated youngster in summer.

Moore, who turns 18 in August, has made 26 appearances for Cliftonville’s first-team.