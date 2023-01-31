West Ham join the race to sign 22-yr-old midfield workhorse

West Ham United are interested in signing the Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

According to a report from Talksport, they will face competition from the likes of Crystal Palace and Newcastle United as well.

The 22-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Stamford Bridge this season and he has been linked with a move away from the club as a result of that.

It will be interesting to see if the Blues are prepared to sanction his departure on deadline day.

The Hammers could use midfield reinforcements and 22 year old would be a superb long-term signing for them.

Gallagher was a key player for Crystal Palace when he was on loan at Selhurst Park last season and he could make a big difference for David Moyes in the middle of the park during the second half of the season.

The 22-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and moving to West Ham could benefit him.

He could be the ideal partner for England international Declan Rice in the middle of the park.

Gallagher will provide composure, drive, defensive cover, and a tireless work ethic in the midfield and he has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League player.

Given the fact that Chelsea are lacking depth in the midfield department, it seems highly unlikely that they will sanction the departure of a talented young player like Gallagher who has a big future ahead of him.

However, the situation could change if the Blues manage to bring in a couple of midfield reinforcements before the January window closes.