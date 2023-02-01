David Moyes could still sign free agent striker with 153 career goals after shock report yesterday

West Ham United have been linked with a surprise move for Andre Ayew.

Reports emerged yesterday suggesting that the Hammers were keen on the experienced Ghana international, who is currently unattached and without a club.

This means West Ham can still snap up Ayew even though the transfer deadline has passed, as the window doesn’t apply to free agents.

West Ham would do well to bring in more cover up front, and Ayew has shown quality in the Premier League in the past.

The 33-year-old had a stint with the Hammers, scoring 12 goals, while he also represented Swansea City.