“Sorry, what?” – Journalist blown away by alleged failed CPFC move after talking to “contacts”

Crystal Palace were surprise suitors for Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga on Deadline Day.

Dean Jones admits he spoke to his contacts at Palace about their transfer business, expecting to hear an update regarding the loan deal for Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

He was then surprised to hear Elanga was also in the conversation, with Palace perhaps looking into bringing in the Man Utd youngster as a replacement for the injured Wilfried Zaha.

Jones told Ranks FC: “I checked in with one of my contacts that knows Palace very well.

“I said to him, what’s going on at Palace, mate, should I expect anything? Literally expecting just, ‘Yeah, Lokonga’.

“And he was like, ‘Yeah, so Elanga…’. I was like, Sorry, what? Elanga? Elanga?

“And he’s like, ‘Yeah, they’re asking the question of Elanga. They’re not sure if Man United are going to let him out or not but I’ve asked.’

“And I was like, oh, I like that. That a proper deadline-day signing, isn’t it? Zaha is injured so you sign Elanga.”