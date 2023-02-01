Arsenal keeping tabs on Chelsea star who could leave in the summer

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi who could leave the club in the summer.

Hudson-Odoi is currently out on loan at Bayer Leverkusen after struggling to cement his place as a regular at Chelsea. After coming through the academy, Hudson-Odoi is yet to get a consistent run in the first team and was sent out on loan to develop and continue his progress.

With Chelsea spending big since Todd Boehly took over, Hudson-Odoi now finds himself falling further and further down the pecking order, so a permanent move could be on the cards in the near future.

According to The Guardian, Hudson-Odoi is expected to leave Chelsea permanently in the summer transfer window, and Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

Arsenal may be looking to get revenge on Chelsea who signed one of their young, talented wingers in Omari Hutchinson.

Mikel Arteta has a knack for developing young talent and has shown immense faith in some younger players since taking over as Arsenal manager, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him give Hudson-Odoi a fair chance if he was to make the short move to the Gunners.