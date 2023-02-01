“Fringe players” – Former Arsenal ace unconvinced new Gunners signings will make starting XI

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre has suggested that the Gunners’ new signings are not going to automatically go straight into Mikel Arteta’s XI.

In what could be taken as a slight dig at two big-name arrivals in the form of Jorginho and Leandro Trossard, it seems Silvestre feels they are just ‘fringe players’ to come in and provide depth at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans will surely be hoping that both Trossard and Jorginho can have more of an impact than that, though it’s also worth saying that improving the depth to Arteta’s squad was also probably a good idea this January.

It may be that the north London giants had other targets in mind before they ended up bringing in these two, but there’s also still no denying that the league leaders now look stronger than they did before the transfer window opened.

“Trossard was clearly not number one on the list. It was Mudryk,” former Arsenal and Manchester United defender Silvestre told Betting Expert.

“Both signings are fringe players but they will add quality.”

“I don’t expect them to start but they are quality players that fit Arsenal’s style of play. They are not expensive so they are good purchases.”