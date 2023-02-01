Arsenal also considered move for 25-year-old Chelsea transfer target before favouring Jorginho

Arsenal also considered a transfer move for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez this January before ultimately opting to bring in Jorginho from Chelsea.

Alvarez has impressed at Ajax and has been on Chelsea’s radar in recent times, with Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealing to CaughtOffside that the Mexico international remains on the Blues’ radar after an interest in him during the summer.

Arsenal were also in the market for a signing in midfield this January, and ended up signing Jorginho, though they explored other options, with Alvarez one of the names they considered, according to The Athletic.

The Gunners could have done well to bring in the 25-year-old, but they’ll also surely be happy with Jorginho as an alternative, given his experience in the Premier League, and of winning major trophies.

Edson Alvarez was considered by Arsenal
Arsenal remain top of the Premier League table and are surely stronger now than they were before January, even if they didn’t manage to bring in Mykhaylo Mudryk or Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea, meanwhile, signed Enzo Fernandez after 20 hours of negotiations, so it remains to be seen if they’ll still feel they need to try for Alvarez again in the future.

