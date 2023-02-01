Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal’s midfielder plans for the summer transfer window

Arsenal look likely to be back on the market for a signing in midfield in the summer transfer window, despite the Deadline Day deal to bring Jorginho in from Chelsea.

The Gunners signed Jorginho on the final day of the transfer window after Brighton refused to budge on Moises Caicedo, but it looks like they’ll still be active in trying to strengthen in that position when the transfer window re-opens ahead of next season, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

It’s not yet clear who their specific targets will be, but it seems Arsenal remain keen on a bigger signing for that department, with Jorginho a solid option, but probably only a relatively short-term one.

The north London giants could have done with a more long-term acquisition like Caicedo, and Ben Jacobs has suggested in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Youri Tielemans could be one to watch when he becomes a free agent in the summer as there has been a broad agreement with him for almost a year.

“There were no further talks over signing Moises Caicedo on Deadline Day – Brighton never changed their stance, so a deal could not be done. There was no intention to let Caicedo go, with £60m and £70m offers rejected,” Romano said.

“I think Arsenal will be back on the market for midfielders in the summer, now it’s too early to say who they’re going to try to sign. It won’t be decided now.

“Jorginho is excellent deal for both clubs: Chelsea make money – my understanding is it’s around £12m – with a player nearly out of contract, and Arsenal sign an experienced midfielder really appreciated by Arteta.”

Arsenal remain top of the Premier League and are surely now slightly stronger than they were before January, with Jorginho joining Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior in moving to the Emirates Stadium.