Arsenal were ready to trigger €60million transfer deal, summer deal could be possible

Arsenal were reportedly ready to trigger the €60million release clause in Martin Zubimendi’s release clause this January, but the Real Sociedad midfielder preferred to wait until the summer for a transfer.

The Spain international has shone in La Liga and looks like he’d be a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s style of football, but in the end a deal couldn’t be done this winter, as reported by The Athletic.

Zubimendi was one of a number of options considered by Arsenal before they moved to bring in Jorginho from Chelsea, with The Athletic also claiming they considered Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal try again for Zubimendi in the summer, and one imagines that will depend on the availability of other targets.

A recent report from the Telegraph suggested Arsenal could be ready to invest huge money in both Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice, so perhaps they’ll be priorities ahead of Zubimendi, though it remains to be seen how realistic it is for the club to bag both of these big names.

For now, Jorginho looks a very solid short-term option for AFC as they add depth and experience to a youthful squad chasing a surprise Premier League title.