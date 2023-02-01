BT Sport’s Darren Fletcher rushed to hospital after struggling to breathe

According to Daily Mail, BT Sport’s lead commentator, Darren Fletcher, was hospitalized in the early hours of Wednesday after experiencing anaphylactic shock.

The severe and potentially life-threatening allergic reaction caused Fletcher to struggle with breathing, leading to his rushed admission to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Despite the scare, Fletcher is now on the mend and took to social media to express his gratitude towards the hospital staff, who he referred to as “brilliant”.

He wrote on Twitter:

“Had anaphylactic shock in the early hours which was quite scary – it was a reaction to something. Struggled to breathe and stuff but the staff at the QMC have been brilliant.”

Fletcher received an outpouring of support from his followers and colleagues, to which he responded with a heartfelt message.

He added: “Thanks for the messages – they’ve perked me up no end and lots have made me laugh. It’s very much appreciated x.”

Anaphylactic shock, also known as anaphylaxis, can cause symptoms to develop rapidly. Common symptoms include itchy skin, swollen lips, eyes, hands, and feet, as well as swelling of the mouth, throat, or tongue, which can lead to breathing difficulties. Other symptoms include wheezing, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting.

Darren Fletcher is a well-known figure in football broadcasting. He is recognized for his coverage of major football events such as the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, and Europa League matches for BT Sport.