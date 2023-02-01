Chelsea tried to sign 25-year-old Serie A star on deadline day

Chelsea failed with a deadline day move for the Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea tried to sign the 25-year-old Italian international when they were having difficulties securing an agreement with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez.

Furthermore, the Blues had agreed to sell Italian international Jorginho to London rivals Arsenal and they were under pressure to secure a replacement.

Barella is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the Italian league and it is no surprise that the top clubs are keen on securing his services.

It will be interesting to see if the Blues decide to return with an offer for the Italian international at the end of the season. Chelsea are expected to lose N’Golo Kante on a free transfer and they will need to bring in midfield reinforcements at the end of the season as well.

Apparently, Inter Milan were unwilling to sell Barella during the January transfer window and Chelsea’s enquiry was met with a resounding no from Ausilio and Marotta.

The Blues have been very ambitious during the January transfer window, signing a number of players to strengthen their squad significantly.

Chelsea managed to complete a deadline-day move for Enzo Fernandez for a British record transfer fee and manager Graham Potter will now be expected to turn things around during the second half of the campaign and help the Blues secure Champions League qualification.

Chelsea are currently 10th in the league table, ten points adrift of fourth place.