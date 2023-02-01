Chelsea failed with offer to sign 26-yr-old World Cup star on deadline day

Chelsea were reportedly keen on signing the Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in January.

According to a report from El Chiringuito, Chelsea made an offer to sign the player on deadline day but the Italian club rejected their bid to sign the 26-year-old Moroccan international.

Amrabat has been linked with the move away from Fiorentina for weeks now. He was outstanding with Morocco in the recently concluded World Cup and he helped his country reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

The 26-year-old was undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the World Cup and it is no surprise that the top clubs across Europe are keen on signing him.

Apparently, Fiorentina have turned down a number of offers for the player in January.

? INFORMACIÓN de @EduAguirre7 ?? "AMRABAT NO se MOVERÁ de la FIORENTINA en este mercado de invierno". ? "El club italiano ha rechazado todas las ofertas que han llegado, principalmente del Chelsea". pic.twitter.com/y9ATkUfFG3 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 31, 2023

Chelsea have been trying to improve their midfield since the start of the month and they have managed to complete a British transfer record move for the Argentine international Enzo Fernandez. Meanwhile, the Blues also sanctioned the departure of Jorginho to Premier League rivals Arsenal. Chelsea will need to dip into the transfer market for another central midfielder at the end of the season when N’Golo Kante leaves the club on a free transfer.

It will be interesting to see if the Blues decide to return with a lucrative offer for Amrabat at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in English football and he could be a quality acquisition to Graham Potter’s midfield next season.

Meanwhile, the player will be keen to test himself at a higher level and the opportunity to move to Stamford Bridge could be an attractive proposition for him.

Amrabat has certainly proven himself in the Italian league and it seems like the ideal time in his career to make a step up and join a club capable of winning major trophies.

The 26-year-old could be the ideal partner for Mateo Kovacic and Enzo Fernandez next season.