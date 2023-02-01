Chelsea FC Twitter bio hints at imminent transfer announcement

Chelsea FC have changed their Twitter bio to an emoji of the Argentina flag and a trophy, strongly suggesting it’s only a matter of time before they officially announce the transfer of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

The Blues spent 20 consecutive hours negotiating the signing of Fernandez, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, and fans will no doubt be eager to finally see the new addition unveiled by the west London giants.

See below as this image surely suggests Chelsea have an announcement coming imminently, with this little hint almost as good as an official club statement as it doesn’t take a genius to work out what it means…

Chelsea had a busy January, with Fernandez perhaps the most exciting of their numerous new signings.

Mykhaylo Mudryk is another superb addition, while Joao Felix has joined on loan and should be a useful member of Graham Potter’s squad.

Benoit Badiashile has also made a great start to life at Stamford Bridge, while the likes of Andrey Santos and Noni Madueke are exciting purchases for the future.