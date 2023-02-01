Decision made on Hakim Ziyech’s potential transfer from Chelsea to PSG

It looks like Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech will not be getting his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Telefoot, the move has not been approved by Ligue 1 after a mix up yesterday saw the wrong documents submitted and a computer crash led to the deal going through too late, as reported by the Daily Express.

The Morocco international was not far away from getting his move to the Parc des Princes, but it seems this saga is now ultimately over and he’ll be staying at Stamford Bridge…

Hakim Ziyech ne rejoindra finalement pas le PSG ??? https://t.co/64QAmkx2e8 — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) February 1, 2023

Ziyech will surely be bitterly disappointed by how this has panned out, with the former Ajax man no longer playing regularly for Chelsea.

Perhaps Graham Potter can find a role for him, but that seems unlikely given that there is now even more competition for places in this Blues squad.

Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix have come in this January, so it’s surely going to be tricky for Ziyech to get a run of games in the side.