Agreement reached: Chelsea have almost completed yet another signing even after Deadline Day

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on another transfer deal even after yesterday’s deadline passed last night.

According to transfer news expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have reached an agreement to sign Jimmy Jay Morgan from Southampton, with the young striker poised to move to the west London giants’ academy for around £6million.

It seems the deal is almost done, with Chelsea simply relentless in the transfer market at the moment, even if this isn’t a signing that will have any impact on their first-team any time soon.

Chelsea brought in a host of new faces during January, with Joao Felix arriving on loan, while big money was invested on the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, Noni Madueke and Benoit Badiashile.

And this followed a busy summer as well, with new owner Todd Boehly clearly intent on completely rebuilding this team, with changes also made to the manager and at board level.

