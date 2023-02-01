Hakim Ziyech left stranded in Paris following Chelsea transfer blunder and computer crash

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has reportedly been left stranded in Paris following a move to PSG that fell through in bizarre circumstances.

The Morocco international looked to be on his way to the Parc des Princes, but Chelsea sent through the wrong documentation more than once, while there was also a computer crash that meant the deal couldn’t be completed on time, according to the Daily Express.

Ziyech hasn’t always been a regular in his time at Stamford Bridge, but has shown glimpses of real talent, and was also a joy to watch during his days at former club Ajax.

PSG could surely have been a good move for him, as he may well have found it easier to express himself and play his natural game in the French top flight.

Still, it could now take an appeal to try to get this move sanctioned, according to the Express, so it remains to be seen if there’s still any hope of Ziyech moving to PSG.

It’s a pretty bizarre situation reminiscent of when David de Gea’s proposed transfer to Real Madrid fell through due to problems with a fax machine, as detailed here by the Daily Star.