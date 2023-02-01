Manchester United have secured the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan for the rest of the season.

With Christian Eriksen ruled out through injury, Manchester United knew that a new midfield signing would be necessary if they wanted to continue to compete at the top of the Premier League.

Their upturn in form this season under Erik ten Hag has been partly down to their new-look midfield including Eriksen and Casemiro, so they wasted no time in bringing in reinforcements before the window closed.

Manchester United have now officially announced that Sabitzer has signed on loan for the rest of the season from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

Welcome to United, Marcel Sabitzer ?#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 1, 2023

Sabitzer has a wealth of experience playing at the highest level during his time at RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich. The Austrian midfielder will offer technical ability in the middle of the pitch and United fans will be hoping he can replicate the job that Eriksen has done so far this season.

Sabitzer is Manchester United’s second signing of the January transfer window after they brought in Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley earlier in the month.